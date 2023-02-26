Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 357,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,916 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.43% of ITT worth $23,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 17.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 167,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 25,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ITT by 64.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 35,394 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ITT by 89.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 19.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $89.81 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 24.15%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

