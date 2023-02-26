Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $182.95

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.95 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 182 ($2.19). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.21), with a volume of 79,418 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.
Gateley Stock Up 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 182.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,529.17 and a beta of 1.00.
Gateley Cuts Dividend
Gateley Company Profile
Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.