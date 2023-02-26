Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $182.95

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.95 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 182 ($2.19). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.21), with a volume of 79,418 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 182.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,529.17 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

