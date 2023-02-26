GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 420

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 420 ($5.06) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBGPF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 515 ($6.20) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Investec upgraded shares of GB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GBGPF opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. GB Group has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.