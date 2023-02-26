General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stock Position Reduced by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. General American Investors makes up 2.6% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 4.11% of General American Investors worth $33,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 123,198 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 329,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $42.92.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

