General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Mills by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

