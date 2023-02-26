GeniuX Price Hits $0.0236 on Major Exchanges (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. GeniuX has a market capitalization of $118.40 million and $144,895.92 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeniuX token can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002079 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00423034 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,720.13 or 0.28594285 BTC.
About GeniuX
GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
