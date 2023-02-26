Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:GKOS opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.21. Glaukos has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Glaukos Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.