Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
GLBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.
Global-e Online Trading Down 2.1 %
GLBE opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.23. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $40.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,682,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global-e Online by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 45.1% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Global-e Online by 8.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,837,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,234 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.