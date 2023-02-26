GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) & SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Head-To-Head Contrast

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 17.86% 17.08% 9.17% SemiLEDs -37.60% -76.96% -16.66%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $8.11 billion 4.24 $1.45 billion $2.63 24.60 SemiLEDs $7.05 million 1.54 -$2.74 million ($0.60) -3.73

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and SemiLEDs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs. SemiLEDs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 11 0 2.92 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus target price of $79.86, suggesting a potential upside of 23.45%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats SemiLEDs on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting. The company was founded on January 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan.

