Golem Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.95 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $271.31 million and $13.95 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.00416808 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,546.76 or 0.28173444 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.