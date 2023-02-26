Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 750 ($9.03) price target on the stock.

Gooch & Housego Stock Down 1.8 %

Gooch & Housego stock opened at GBX 493 ($5.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.45 million, a PE ratio of -6,162.50 and a beta of 1.01. Gooch & Housego has a twelve month low of GBX 388 ($4.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,075 ($12.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 552.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 549.12.

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is -16,250.00%.

Insider Activity

About Gooch & Housego

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Chris Jewell bought 4,437 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £22,894.92 ($27,570.95). In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Gary Bullard bought 7,564 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 399 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £30,180.36 ($36,344.36). Also, insider Chris Jewell bought 4,437 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £22,894.92 ($27,570.95). Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

