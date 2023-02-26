Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. Grab updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Grab Trading Down 3.4 %
Grab stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.03.
Institutional Trading of Grab
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Grab by 1,276.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,252,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 1,161,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Grab by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.