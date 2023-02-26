Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. Grab updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Grab Trading Down 3.4 %

Grab stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Grab by 1,276.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,252,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 1,161,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Grab by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.91.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

