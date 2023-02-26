Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Graystone shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 378,354 shares trading hands.
Graystone Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About Graystone
The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in Bitcoin mining and sale and hosting of Bitcoin mining equipment The company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
