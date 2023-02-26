Greggs’ (GRG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,600 ($43.35) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 2,668 ($32.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,320.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,573 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,224.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,820 ($33.96).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

