Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Issues Earnings Results

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Grid Dynamics updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $913.16 million, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Articles

