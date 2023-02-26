Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Issues Earnings Results

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Grid Dynamics updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Grid Dynamics Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $913.16 million, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GDYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday.
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.
