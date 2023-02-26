Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $731,842.05

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $731,842.05 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,560.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.13 or 0.00403748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00090945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00641965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.00577814 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00177378 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

