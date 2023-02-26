Guggenheim Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.65.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $165.11 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $234.89. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.17.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Veeva Systems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

