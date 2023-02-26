GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $34.02 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. GXChain has a total market cap of $34.02 million and $16,022.35 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001924 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007357 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004289 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

