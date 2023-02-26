Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($87.23) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €69.76 ($74.21) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.19. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 12 month high of €105.25 ($111.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.