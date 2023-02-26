HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,994 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.3% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,038,000 after buying an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,299,000 after buying an additional 293,896 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $249.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total transaction of $775,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,981,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

