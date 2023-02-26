Head to Head Comparison: WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Maximus shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Maximus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maximus has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A Maximus 4.03% 16.64% 6.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Maximus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Maximus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maximus $4.63 billion 1.09 $203.83 million $3.09 26.81

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WhereverTV Broadcasting and Maximus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A Maximus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Maximus has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.73%. Given Maximus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maximus is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Summary

Maximus beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. engages in the provision of subscription television services. It specializes in pre-paid live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. The company was founded by Mark Cavicchia in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S. state and local government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment delivers end-to-end solutions and includes appeals and assessment services, system and application development, IT modernization, and maintenance services. The Outside the U.S segment provides BPS for international governments and commercial clients. The company was founded by David V. Mastran in 1975 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

