Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLF. B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at $523,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at $523,359.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,675 shares of company stock valued at $498,106. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.