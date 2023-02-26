HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Releases Earnings Results

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,328. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have commented on DINO. Cowen raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

