Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.46

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001968 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $210.15 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00417382 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.27 or 0.28212286 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 460,359,617 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

