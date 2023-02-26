Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $292.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $312.00 to $292.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.45.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $296.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.63 and a 200 day moving average of $306.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

