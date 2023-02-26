Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.45.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

HD opened at $296.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after buying an additional 286,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.