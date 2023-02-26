Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $306.00 at DA Davidson

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $334.00 to $306.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.45.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $296.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.63 and a 200-day moving average of $306.00. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $303.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.