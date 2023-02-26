Horizon Investments LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $232.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.56. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

