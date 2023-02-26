Horizon Investments LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 107,987 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.76 and its 200 day moving average is $105.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

