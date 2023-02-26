Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.86.
Hub Group Stock Performance
Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.91.
Institutional Trading of Hub Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,198,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.