Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.86.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.91.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,198,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.