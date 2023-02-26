Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 68.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

