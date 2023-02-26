Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 68.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HY opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.