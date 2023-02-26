Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMX opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Immix Biopharma has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.45.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the third quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.