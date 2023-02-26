Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock.

IBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Industrias Bachoco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Industrias Bachoco from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Down 0.4 %

IBA opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1,285.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

