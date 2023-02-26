Insider Selling: Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CFO Sells $77,648.00 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rachel Ruggeri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Starbucks alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,529,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $151,756,000 after acquiring an additional 659,981 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,838,000 after acquiring an additional 99,569 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.