Insperity, Inc. (NSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on March 24th

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Insperity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Insperity Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NSP opened at $122.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Insperity has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $125.95.

Insider Activity at Insperity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 779.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Featured Stories

