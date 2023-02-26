Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $118.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

