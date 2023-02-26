InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,000

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,200 ($74.66) to GBX 6,000 ($72.25) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.59) to GBX 4,200 ($50.58) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,566.67.
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of IHG stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $72.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.