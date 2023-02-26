InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,000

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,200 ($74.66) to GBX 6,000 ($72.25) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.59) to GBX 4,200 ($50.58) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,566.67.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $72.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

