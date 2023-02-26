Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $43,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $291.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

