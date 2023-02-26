iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $53.70.
