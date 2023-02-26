iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $543,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $398.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $299.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.