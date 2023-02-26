iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,644,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,289 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $258,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,197,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 218,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 325,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 238,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 296,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter.

BATS HEFA opened at $29.06 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45.

