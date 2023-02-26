iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stake Trimmed by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,233,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 564,600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 8.4% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $109,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $2,797,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

