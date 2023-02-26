iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 2.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

