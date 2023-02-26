iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,702 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $112,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $113.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

