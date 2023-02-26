iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $187.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.