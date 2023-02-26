iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

