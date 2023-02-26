iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $148.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

