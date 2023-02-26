iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) is 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,404,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,216,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,208,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,056,000 after buying an additional 212,088 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after buying an additional 274,280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 555,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,981,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 468,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,066,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $103.38 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.45 and a 52 week high of $105.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.92.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.