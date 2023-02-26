iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Horizon Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $116,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,895,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,262,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,366,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 55,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $102.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average is $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

