iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.8% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,922,787 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 882.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,695,000 after purchasing an additional 893,091 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

